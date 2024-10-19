Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 19, 2024

LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history

Fall total of 3,881 students is most since 2016

Lewiston Tribune
Cynthia Pemberton
Cynthia Pemberton

Boosted by a sizable increase in first-time college students, Lewis-Clark State College reported Friday its third-largest enrollment total and most since 2016.

The four-year Lewiston college has 3,881 students this fall. The only larger totals were in 2011, when there were 3,999 students, and 2016, when there were 3,924.

The first-time student total was 538, which is a 16.5% increase over 2023 and the most since 2017.

“We’re proud to welcome so many Warriors this fall,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a written news release. “They’ve chosen LC State for a high-quality, affordable, small-college experience where they can thrive in our incredible programs and reach their full potential, and that’s exactly what we will deliver.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

LCSC’s total of full-time students this fall is 2,679, which is nearly 100 more than last year.

The divisions that saw an increase in enrollment were Technical & Industrial (14%), Business & Computer Science (8%), Nursing & Health Sciences (6%) and Social Sciences (1%).

Pemberton announced during this week’s Idaho State Board of Education meetings at Lewiston that the college recently completed the final step of the Prison Education Program approval process. It is now one of just 11 approved Prison Education Programs in the nation.

Pemberton also announced the launching of a Healthcare Immersive Learning Lab, as well as a partnership with Idaho State University to help address the shortage of paramedics in rural Idaho.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 19
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 19
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Local NewsOct. 19
Speakers at YWCA event reflect on inspiring women
Local NewsOct. 19
Idaho OKs permit on endowment land
Related
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Local NewsOct. 19
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
Local NewsOct. 19
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Local NewsOct. 18
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Local NewsOct. 18
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Local NewsOct. 18
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Local NewsOct. 18
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
Local NewsOct. 18
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Local NewsOct. 18
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy