LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history

Boosted by a sizable increase in first-time college students, Lewis-Clark State College reported Friday its third-largest enrollment total and most since 2016.

The four-year Lewiston college has 3,881 students this fall. The only larger totals were in 2011, when there were 3,999 students, and 2016, when there were 3,924.

The first-time student total was 538, which is a 16.5% increase over 2023 and the most since 2017.

“We’re proud to welcome so many Warriors this fall,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a written news release. “They’ve chosen LC State for a high-quality, affordable, small-college experience where they can thrive in our incredible programs and reach their full potential, and that’s exactly what we will deliver.”