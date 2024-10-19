LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history

Boosted by a sizable increase in first-time college students, Lewis-Clark State College reported Friday its third-largest enrollment total and most since 2016.
The four-year Lewiston college has 3,881 students this fall. The only larger totals were in 2011, when there were 3,999 students, and 2016, when there were 3,924.
The first-time student total was 538, which is a 16.5% increase over 2023 and the most since 2017.
“We’re proud to welcome so many Warriors this fall,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a written news release. “They’ve chosen LC State for a high-quality, affordable, small-college experience where they can thrive in our incredible programs and reach their full potential, and that’s exactly what we will deliver.”
LCSC’s total of full-time students this fall is 2,679, which is nearly 100 more than last year.
The divisions that saw an increase in enrollment were Technical & Industrial (14%), Business & Computer Science (8%), Nursing & Health Sciences (6%) and Social Sciences (1%).
Pemberton announced during this week’s Idaho State Board of Education meetings at Lewiston that the college recently completed the final step of the Prison Education Program approval process. It is now one of just 11 approved Prison Education Programs in the nation.
Pemberton also announced the launching of a Healthcare Immersive Learning Lab, as well as a partnership with Idaho State University to help address the shortage of paramedics in rural Idaho.