LCSC students offering free tax assistance

People will need to bring their tax documents, including W-2, 1098 and 1099 forms, along with their tax ID number and photo ID. No appointments are necessary.

Students are helping residents as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which is a state-run program sponsored through the IRS. Students are trained using material from the IRS to complete the tax forms. Students then take part in an IRS clinic and pass the beginners, intermediate and advanced IRA-sponsored exams.

For more information contact rweriksen@lcsc.edu at (208) 792-2426 or twlee@lcsc.edu at (208) 792-2698.