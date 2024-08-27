Sections
Local NewsFebruary 4, 2025

LCSC students offering free tax assistance

Lewisotn Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News Reports
The Lewis-Clark State College Business and Computer Science Division students are offering free help with 2024 tax returns to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents.

Students will be available for help Monday evenings from 5-7 p.m. beginning Feb. 10 through April 21 in room 8, located in the basement of Thomas Jefferson Hall at LCSC, according to a news release from the college.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

People will need to bring their tax documents, including W-2, 1098 and 1099 forms, along with their tax ID number and photo ID. No appointments are necessary.

Students are helping residents as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which is a state-run program sponsored through the IRS. Students are trained using material from the IRS to complete the tax forms. Students then take part in an IRS clinic and pass the beginners, intermediate and advanced IRA-sponsored exams.

For more information contact rweriksen@lcsc.edu at (208) 792-2426 or twlee@lcsc.edu at (208) 792-2698.

Kamiah woman has Nez Perce County charges dismissed as part of plea deal
Kamiah woman has Nez Perce County charges dismissed as part of plea deal
New bill aims to increase community college tuition cap
Firing squad bill moves to House
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to murder charge
CHS to demolish Kendrick grain elevator
Clearwater County first responders handled two separate slide-offs
Pullman-Moscow bus shuttle closer to reality
Lewiston man federally indicted for child porn
