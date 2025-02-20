LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai

The college got approval last week to add Lapwai High to its ETS program by the U.S. Department of Education, according to the news release.

The program will provide Lapwai High students with academic advising; information on colleges, vocational and technical schools; college tours; tutoring; and other educational assistance.

Other schools affiliated with LCSC’s ETS program are located in Weippe, Orofino, Kooskia, Grangeville and Kamiah.