LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai

Lewis-Clark State College recently received approval to add Lapwai High School to its TRIO Educational Talent Search program, the Lewiston college announced this week.
The ETS program works with students in sixth through 12th grades and individuals up to age 27 seeking their GED diploma, to ensure obtaining a college degree is possible. The program is designed to work with students from limited income families, and whose parents didn’t graduate with a four-year degree, according to an LCSC news release.
The college got approval last week to add Lapwai High to its ETS program by the U.S. Department of Education, according to the news release.
The program will provide Lapwai High students with academic advising; information on colleges, vocational and technical schools; college tours; tutoring; and other educational assistance.
Other schools affiliated with LCSC’s ETS program are located in Weippe, Orofino, Kooskia, Grangeville and Kamiah.