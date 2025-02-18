League of Women Voters launches annual arts competition

PULLMAN — The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County officially launched the 2025 Visual Arts Competition.

Kids grades third through 12th can submit work related to this year’s theme — Native America and the USA. Artwork must be submitted by March 31, and an award ceremony with prizes will be held April 19 at Pullman’s Neill Public Library.

The league has asked Whitman County’s youth to create pieces that highlight the legal, federal and cultural relationship between the U.S. and Native America. The work will celebrate Indigenous resilience, sovereignty and modern identity.