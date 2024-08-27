Sections
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

League of Women Voters to hold judge candidate forum in Pullman

The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host a candidate forum for Whitman County Superior Court judge position 1.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host a candidate forum for Whitman County Superior Court judge position 1.

The organization announced on its website that Pullman attorneys Jenna Brozik and Roger Sandberg will debate at the Neill Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The meeting will be available to watch via Zoom; a link will be posted on the group’s website at lwvpullman.org closer to the event.

A recording will also be available on the LWVPullman YouTube channel.

