UP FRONT: Leave the weather to the professionals, Phil

It was ironic that on the very day I read on the internet that it was National Squirrel Appreciation Day, I would be driving down my neighborhood street and a squirrel would dash out in front of me and just sit there, staring, as if he’d also read that internet post and was expecting some kind of formal recognition or applause.

I can tell you that I definitely do not appreciate squirrels, especially those in my neighborhood. For one thing, squirrels are rodents, meaning they are rats, only with better hair. But unlike rats that stay mostly hidden from view, squirrels seem to flaunt their rodenthood as if having a cute tail makes them more socially acceptable.

And it works. Well-meaning but ill-informed neighbors encourage these furry troublemakers by putting out trays of nuts and dried corn to help tide them over the winter, as if squirrels needed the assistance. And so they multiply, like all rodents do, and become nuisances. Squirrels have trashed my garden, taunted my dogs into a frenzy, stolen bird seed out of the bird feeder and once I even saw a pair of dove parents who had built a nest in one of my trees and were expecting newborns cry out in dismay to return home and discover a squirrel eating their eggs.

I have been solidly against squirrels ever since. I fail to understand how people can encourage such miscreants but humans have been known to place their allegiance behind other malefactors and felons, so there you go.