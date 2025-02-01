UP FRONT: Leave the weather to the professionals, Phil

It was ironic that on the very day I read on the internet that it was National Squirrel Appreciation Day, I would be driving down my neighborhood street and a squirrel would dash out in front of me and just sit there, staring, as if he’d also read that internet post and was expecting some kind of formal recognition or applause.
I can tell you that I definitely do not appreciate squirrels, especially those in my neighborhood. For one thing, squirrels are rodents, meaning they are rats, only with better hair. But unlike rats that stay mostly hidden from view, squirrels seem to flaunt their rodenthood as if having a cute tail makes them more socially acceptable.
And it works. Well-meaning but ill-informed neighbors encourage these furry troublemakers by putting out trays of nuts and dried corn to help tide them over the winter, as if squirrels needed the assistance. And so they multiply, like all rodents do, and become nuisances. Squirrels have trashed my garden, taunted my dogs into a frenzy, stolen bird seed out of the bird feeder and once I even saw a pair of dove parents who had built a nest in one of my trees and were expecting newborns cry out in dismay to return home and discover a squirrel eating their eggs.
I have been solidly against squirrels ever since. I fail to understand how people can encourage such miscreants but humans have been known to place their allegiance behind other malefactors and felons, so there you go.
I also have a hard time understanding why people continue to rely on a fat rodent in Pennsylvania to forecast what the weather will be like in the foreseeable future. I guess it’s just a fun tradition although even I — a major skeptic about such voodoo — feel a letdown if I hear that Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter. I’m ashamed of myself for taking any of that seriously but I especially feel sorry for university-trained scientists who have spent years honing their meteorological skills only to be undermined by a groundhog who has no flippin’ idea what his shadow means and just wants to be fed his kibbles and crawl back into his hole.
Talk about underappreciation. As far as I know, there is no such thing as Meteorologist Appreciation Day. And yet, everybody depends on the weather and if the forecast isn’t precisely what the scientists say it will be or if the prediction isn’t just what the reader wants to hear, people gripe and complain and theorize that the National Weather Service has been taken over by the LGBTQ-woke agenda and can’t be trusted and is in the pockets of George Soros, just like the mainstream media.
I know what that feels like. It’s astonishing how people will rely on wackadoodle pseudo-sources for information these days while discrediting professional journalists who do their darnedest to report the news fairly and accurately. It’s almost like depending on a squirrel or a groundhog to predict the future.
