Legal notices once again under scrutiny

It’s a conversation that’s come up in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature before — and has been sent back to the drawing board every time.

It’s become a “political football,” as one legislator put it in 2019.

In a Dec. 13 meeting between Ada County commissioners and state legislators, Republican Commissioner Ryan Davidson threw that football back into play. At the meeting, held annually before the legislative session, he urged legislators to renew efforts to change the state’s law about how the government informs citizens of legal notices.

Under Idaho law, government entities in Idaho are required to place public notices — of foreclosure, name changes and bankruptcies, among other things — in the local newspaper with the highest circulation.

With print journalism on the decline, Davidson said, these notifications are of little use to the public. Forcing counties to spend resources on preparing and placing the notices amounts to asking taxpayers to subsidize local news, he said.

“We believe that it is no longer necessary for taxpayers to have to pay to print government ads in local newspapers,” he told legislators. “We don’t feel that it’s fair to the taxpayers, in this day and age, to basically have to subsidize physical newspapers with their hard-earned money.”

Leaders of the Newspaper Association of Idaho pushed back on this characterization. Publishing these notices is not about the money, they said, but about “public transparency and openness — sunshine for all residents,” said Nathan Alford, the group’s vice president, and the editor and publisher of The Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

As for the cost, any savings gained from stopping the publication of these ads would be “nominal,” said Clint Schroeder, the organization’s president and the head of the media group that owns the Coeur d’Alene Press and Bonners Ferry Herald, among other outlets. The state sets the rate counties must pay for these ads based on their length, and the rate hasn’t changed since 2007.

From the beginning, that rate was significantly lower than what newspapers charged for normal ads.

“This is a minimal expense in the budget, and being willing to sacrifice the public access is a little astounding,” Schroeder said.

In fiscal year 2024, Ada County spent about $48,000 on placing public notices in the Idaho Press, said Nicole Newby, a spokesperson for the Ada County Clerk’s Office. It spent similar amounts in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, when notices were placed in the Idaho Statesman, she told the Statesman by email.

Idaho association offers online access to public notices