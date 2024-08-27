Legislators presented a choice of school bills

BOISE — House and Senate members introduced competing private school choice proposals Wednesday.

In the morning, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, presented her school choice tax credit bill, which is similar to one she introduced last session that failed to advance out of the committee.

The House Revenue and Tax Committee voted Wednesday on party lines to introduce the bill, which allows it to come back for a full hearing. Boise Democratic Reps. John Gannon and Steve Berch voted against the introduction.

In the afternoon, Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, introduced a bill to increase funding in the existing Empowering Parents grant program by $50 million and allow the funds to go toward private education tuition at participating schools that meet a minimum “threshold of accountability.” The bill marks a reversal of his previous votes against this proposal.

The Senate Education Committee voted to introduce the bill, with only Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, opposing. It will also come back for a full hearing.

The school choice tax credit option

The bill would provide a refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 per K-12 student or up to $7,500 for students up to age 21 with disabilities for educational expenses that may include private school tuition. Students cannot claim credits for any semester they are enrolled in public schools or public charter schools.

The total cost would be $50 million, with priority given to families that are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level in the first year, but any family may apply.

Families meeting the lower-income threshold would be eligible to receive the payment as advance payment to receive within 60 days that they were eligible for the credit.

The law includes penalties for using the funds for ineligible expenses but there are no requirements around curriculum or educational outcomes.

“We are not looking to duplicate the public school accountability system,” Horman said. “Private schools already have their own responsible and accountable metrics and standards.”

There are minimum requirements that students receive instruction, not provided by a parent, that includes English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies — in-person, virtually or in a combination of the two.

Horman said the bill was designed so a homeschool parent cannot pay themselves a salary.

Other eligible expenses for the tax credit include to pay fees related to tutoring, nationally standardized assessments, college admission assessments, advance placement tests, travel to and from academic instruction — which can include public transportation, ridesharing or a private vehicle at the mileage reimbursement rate used for state employees.

The credit would be administered by the Idaho Tax Commission and start being available in January 2026. After the first year, the tax commission would be required to prioritize prior recipients and then households at or below the 300% of the federal poverty level.

Starting in 2027, the commission would be required to submit an annual report with information regarding the number of parents who applied each year, the amount of the average tax credit allowed, the adjusted gross income of households applying for the credit and a list of categories of qualified expenses that participants used the credit for.

Gannon raised questions about other tax credit programs that would have a spending cap and whether it is legal to deny eligible people who apply once the cap is reached.

“I’m not aware of any other tax credit that is structured like this,” Gannon said. “(It) seems like somebody might file a lawsuit or something and say, ‘hey, I should get it because it’s there and it’s a text credit.’ So I’m very uncomfortable with that.”

Berch said he didn’t like that there was no performance accountability included in the bill and no assurance that the cost of the program would not increase in the future.