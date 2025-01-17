Lewis Clark Animal Shelter hires new veterinarian

Dr. Lexi Schlamp will be the new veterinarian at the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, offering services to the shelter and community.

Schlamp will be the medical director and veterinarian, leading the low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinic as well as care for the shelter animals, according to the shelter’s Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, Schlamp is a doctor of veterinary medicine and has 10 years of experience in animal welfare.

“My love of animal shelter work dates back to even before vet school,” Schlamp said in the post.

She began working as a veterinary assistant at an animal shelter in Louisiana in 2015 “and realized immediately that shelters were the place for me,” according to the Facebook post.

After veterinary school Schlamp continued to work with more shelters in that area.

“Every shelter I’ve had the pleasure of working with has had one thing in common — a sense of community,” Schlamp said in the post. “You will never find people who love animals more or give more of themselves to a profession than shelter workers.”

Schlamp also said she is excited to be able to offer services to the public like vaccines and spay/neuter services.