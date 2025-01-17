Lewis Clark Animal Shelter hires new veterinarian

Dr. Lexi Schlamp will be the new veterinarian at the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, offering services to the shelter and community.
Schlamp will be the medical director and veterinarian, leading the low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinic as well as care for the shelter animals, according to the shelter’s Facebook post.
According to the Facebook post, Schlamp is a doctor of veterinary medicine and has 10 years of experience in animal welfare.
“My love of animal shelter work dates back to even before vet school,” Schlamp said in the post.
She began working as a veterinary assistant at an animal shelter in Louisiana in 2015 “and realized immediately that shelters were the place for me,” according to the Facebook post.
After veterinary school Schlamp continued to work with more shelters in that area.
“Every shelter I’ve had the pleasure of working with has had one thing in common — a sense of community,” Schlamp said in the post. “You will never find people who love animals more or give more of themselves to a profession than shelter workers.”
Schlamp also said she is excited to be able to offer services to the public like vaccines and spay/neuter services.
The shelter’s spay/neuter and vaccine clinic has helped address overpopulation in the region and make sure that animals are healthy and protected from preventable diseases, the post said.
A vaccine and microchip clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road.
Cost for vaccines for dogs and cats including rabies DA2PPV; lepto 4; bordetella, also known as kennel cough; and FCRP are $10. Feline leukemia is $20. Vaccines will be available while supplies last. Microchip costs are $10. For more information, contact (208) 746-1623 or info@lcshelter.org.
According to development director Becky Sturmer, the shelter is planning to continue to offer the vaccine clinic on Fridays until the spay/neuter clinic services are open. The shelter is waiting for licensing to open community surgeries. Information on those services as well as updates can be found on their Facebook page at facebook.com/lcshelter and at their website at lcshelter.org/veterinary.
The mission of the clinic is to offer high-quality and affordable care to pets in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding community. Schlamp will also oversee medical operations at the shelter including daily care of shelter animals and performing surgeries.
The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter is also raising funds for a new facility at the corner of Southport Avenue and Airpointe Place in the Lewiston Orchards. The building is being completed in phases and the latest phase is the walls going up. Donations are still ongoing for the $7 million project, which will also offer a new and expanded vet clinic for animals and the community. The new clinic will be able to offer wellness exams, bloodwork and dental care in addition to the vaccines, microchips and spay/neuters. Those who want to donate to the building fund can do so at lcshelter.org/building-for-the-paws.
Dogs, cats and barn cats are available for adoption at the shelter as well. Information on animals up for adoption can be found at the shelter’s website.
