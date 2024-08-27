Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office: Man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after car got stuck

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

John Benn, 52, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after the vehicle he was traveling in got stuck in the snow earlier this month on a remote section of McCormack Ridge Road in Lewis County.

That update came Monday in a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected, according to Sheriff Jason Davis.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to a vehicle off the roadway on Feb. 9. When deputies arrived, they found the passenger dead and the driver unconscious and unresponsive, according to a previous news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

An investigation showed that Benn, the passenger, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, which was consistent with preliminary findings from blood tests conducted Feb. 9. The vehicle was found with a significant amount of snow piled up under and around it, which potentially causing the fumes to enter the vehicle’s cabin.

The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Barger, 50, was treated locally before being transferred to a larger trauma center where he was later released after extensive treatment, according to Lewis County’s news release Monday.

The investigation is now concluded.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 25
Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm
Local NewsFeb. 25
Clarkston police chief to retire
Local NewsFeb. 25
LHS athletic facilities in beginning final stages
Local NewsFeb. 25
Umphenour faces injury to jail charges
Related
Thirteen steps to glory
Local NewsFeb. 25
Thirteen steps to glory
Asotin County says Vineland Cemetery gates are a ‘blessing’
Local NewsFeb. 25
Asotin County says Vineland Cemetery gates are a ‘blessing’
Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio experiencing issues
Local NewsFeb. 25
Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio experiencing issues
Campaign finance law overhaul introduced
Local NewsFeb. 25
Campaign finance law overhaul introduced
South Moscow streets may see upgrades in future
Local NewsFeb. 25
South Moscow streets may see upgrades in future
Washington’s attorney general promises to ‘continue to advocate hard for your rights’
Local NewsFeb. 25
Washington’s attorney general promises to ‘continue to advocate hard for your rights’
Moscow hosts meeting on East City Park stage
Local NewsFeb. 25
Moscow hosts meeting on East City Park stage
Committee introduces bill placing taxes on wind turbines
Local NewsFeb. 25
Committee introduces bill placing taxes on wind turbines
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy