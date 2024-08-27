John Benn, 52, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after the vehicle he was traveling in got stuck in the snow earlier this month on a remote section of McCormack Ridge Road in Lewis County.

That update came Monday in a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. No foul play is suspected, according to Sheriff Jason Davis.

The sheriff's office was alerted to a vehicle off the roadway on Feb. 9. When deputies arrived, they found the passenger dead and the driver unconscious and unresponsive, according to a previous news release.