Lewiston bond one step closer to a vote

A bond of as much as $25 million that would be paid back in no longer than 30 years for downtown infrastructure is one step closer to going before city of Lewiston voters.

The Lewiston City Council voted Monday to proceed with an ordinance on the proposed bond. The ordinance will be voted on by the council at its next meeting March 10.

If the ordinance passes, the bond would go before Lewiston voters on May 20.

The $25 million and $6 million in city reserves as well as $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money would cover upgrades to water, sewer, stormwater and streets in downtown Lewiston.

Annual bond payments on the $25 million are estimated at $1.4 million. The city doesn’t plan to increase property taxes or utility rates to cover the payments, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.

The city would use existing money that is set aside for street upgrades as well as money already in utility rates earmarked for infrastructure to repay the bond, Johnson said.

New 16-inch-diameter ductile iron underground water lines are the centerpiece of the improvements.

One section of the line would be on Main Street between Fifth and Ninth streets. Another would be installed on D Street between First and Fifth streets. A third section would run on Third Street between D and Beachy streets.

That work is being covered with the $3.2 million in ARPA money.

Another section of line in the project starts on Snake River Avenue west of First Avenue goes north and heads along Main Street to Fifth Street.

A leg would be put on First Street between Main and D streets. A new line would also be installed on D Street between Temple Lane and Seventh Street.

The new lines would replace a network constructed in 1909 and 1920 with pipes that range from 4 inches to 12 inches in diameter, Johnson said.

The project would also include upgrades to the sewer, stormwater collection system and streets.

The sewer lines underneath downtown are where all of the city’s wastewater other than what comes from North Lewiston goes before being funneled underneath the Clearwater River to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, he said.

Many of the sewer lines need to be larger, such as a section on First Street that’s 2 feet in diameter but should be 3 feet, Johnson said.