Lewiston Civic Theatre took top honors at I-ACTFest, a competition organized by the Idaho Association of Community Theatre, on Saturday in Lewiston and will advance to the regional event in Boise on March 29.

Lewiston competed against theater groups from Eagle and Emmett, Idaho, at Saturday's event at the old Lewiston High auditorium and will face winners from Washington and Oregon at the regional level. The regional winner advances to a national competition in June in Des Moines, Iowa.