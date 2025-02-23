Lewiston Civic Theatre took top honors at I-ACTFest, a competition organized by the Idaho Association of Community Theatre, on Saturday in Lewiston and will advance to the regional event in Boise on March 29.
Lewiston competed against theater groups from Eagle and Emmett, Idaho, at Saturday's event at the old Lewiston High auditorium and will face winners from Washington and Oregon at the regional level. The regional winner advances to a national competition in June in Des Moines, Iowa.
The statewide competition took place in Lewiston for the first time this year after being held in Boise every other year for a decade.
Lewiston Civic Theatre's production of the historical drama "Radium Girls" was selected by a panel of two judges as best overall performance, and the Lewiston group also earned a number of individual honors: Amanda Marzo, director; Clint Heimgartner, light design; Mike Chastain, scene design; Gabi Garcia, costume design and hair/makeup design; Carrie DeBerard, supporting actress; Macy Hardin, lead actress; and Jacob Trickey, lead actor.
More information about the festival that was held in Lewiston is at bit.ly/4bePuOH.