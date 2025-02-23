Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 23, 2025

Lewiston Civic Theatre wins competition Saturday, advances to regional event

Lewiston group also claims individual awards

Lewiston Civic Theatre cast and crew members pose for a photo Saturday evening in Lewiston after being presented awards for best overall performance and several individual honors at the I-ACTFest state theater competition.
Lewiston Civic Theatre cast and crew members pose for a photo Saturday evening in Lewiston after being presented awards for best overall performance and several individual honors at the I-ACTFest state theater competition.

Lewiston Civic Theatre took top honors at I-ACTFest, a competition organized by the Idaho Association of Community Theatre, on Saturday in Lewiston and will advance to the regional event in Boise on March 29.

Lewiston competed against theater groups from Eagle and Emmett, Idaho, at Saturday's event at the old Lewiston High auditorium and will face winners from Washington and Oregon at the regional level. The regional winner advances to a national competition in June in Des Moines, Iowa.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The statewide competition took place in Lewiston for the first time this year after being held in Boise every other year for a decade.

Lewiston Civic Theatre's production of the historical drama "Radium Girls" was selected by a panel of two judges as best overall performance, and the Lewiston group also earned a number of individual honors: Amanda Marzo, director; Clint Heimgartner, light design; Mike Chastain, scene design; Gabi Garcia, costume design and hair/makeup design; Carrie DeBerard, supporting actress; Macy Hardin, lead actress; and Jacob Trickey, lead actor.

More information about the festival that was held in Lewiston is at bit.ly/4bePuOH.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 23
Pullman flooding causes road closures
Local NewsFeb. 23
Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food
Local NewsFeb. 23
Standing with Ukraine
Local NewsFeb. 23
This week’s meetings
Related
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed by fire in east Lewiston
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Local NewsFeb. 23
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Happy Day's plans to keep its food local
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Local NewsFeb. 23
Team Jeff is headed to Italy
Local NewsFeb. 23
In the schools
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 23
Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual award
Local NewsFeb. 22
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual award
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Local NewsFeb. 22
Police arrest suspect in College Hill murder
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Local NewsFeb. 22
Asotin FFA: It’s more than ag
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy