Lewiston council punts on United flights

The stalemate over subsidies for United Airlines’ nonstop Denver flights continued Thursday at a Lewiston City Council meeting.

Councilors refrained from pledging money to back the service or take an intermediary step such as proposing a time to meet with the Nez Perce County Commission.

Airport officials announced in September that United wanted a $4.9 million revenue guarantee to support the flights during the fiscal year that started Oct 1.

Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston jointly own the airport. At this time, neither entity has money earmarked for a subsidy in its budgets.

The discussion about the Denver-Lewiston flights happened at a meeting where the council renewed funding for Valley Vision, the Lewiston Civic Theater and the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley, but not Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.

Exactly what happens next on the United flights is not clear. United officials haven’t commented publicly on their position.

In September, Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs said United wanted direction by Oct. 1. Then at an airport board meeting on Oct. 15, Isaacs stated the airline had agreed to wait until that day.

Councilor Kassee Forsmann said Thursday that while she appreciates the importance of the airport, she couldn’t support giving any money until there is a vision of how United could wean itself from city revenue.

The United flights started in 2021. They were first backed by $4 million over three years from Nez Perce County that used federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Then the city of Lewiston provided a revenue guarantee worth as much as $4 million that ended Sept. 30.

“We have to show that we mean business for the citizens so they’re not just forking up cash all the time out of their tax dollars and not seeing results,” Forsmann said.

And while Lewiston ticket prices as a whole have fallen significantly since the United flights debuted in Lewiston, a lot of people still can’t afford to fly on them or the direct Seattle or Salt Lake City Delta flights, Forsmann said.

“They’re not seeing the benefit of it,” she said.

United has already taken an important step to bolster profits by replacing the 1990s-era, 50-seat CRJ-200 jets on the route with newer 70- to 76-seat E-175 jets at the end of September, Isaacs said.

The larger planes have 12 first-class seats, which are big revenue generators for airlines, he said.