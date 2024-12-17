Sections
Local News
December 17, 2024

Lewiston firefighters receive promotions

Lewiston Tribune
Two Lewiston firefighters have received promotions and one person has joined a full-time position.

Ryan Humphrey has been promoted to the rank of captain and is assigned to Station 4 on the 400 block of Burrell Avenue. Humphrey joined the fire department in May 2016, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.

Henry Funk has been promoted to the rank of engineer and is assigned to Medic 72. He began as a reserve firefighter in April 2014, according to the news release.

Logan Hersey has been hired as a full-time firefighter and began his first shift Dec. 13 on Medic 73. He has been a reserve firefighter and joined the department in September 2023, according to the news release.

