Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
Lewiston house fire causes $150K in damages
Lewiston. Crews were dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Monday after reports came in that heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building,
A Lewiston Firefighter walks past a smoking house at the scene of a structure fire Monday on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston.
A Lewiston Firefighter walks past a smoking house at the scene of a structure fire Monday on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston.
Lewiston Firefighters walks through a house at the scene of a structure fire Monday on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston.
Lewiston Firefighters walks through a house at the scene of a structure fire Monday on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston.

A Lewiston firefighter walks past a smoking house at the scene of a structure fire Monday on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston. Crews were dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Monday after reports came in that heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building, according to a City of Lewiston Fire Department news release. No residents were injured, however one pet was unable to escape the blaze, the news release said. The fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, remains under investigation.

Lewiston
Lewiston fire
Fire in Lewiston
Lewiston fire department
News release
Pet lost in fire
