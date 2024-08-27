Lewiston house fire causes $150K in damages

A Lewiston firefighter walks past a smoking house at the scene of a structure fire Monday on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston. Crews were dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Monday after reports came in that heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building, according to a City of Lewiston Fire Department news release. No residents were injured, however one pet was unable to escape the blaze, the news release said. The fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, remains under investigation.