Local NewsOctober 25, 2024

Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

Cattle

Market: Active on All Classes.

866 head sold.

Steers: 300-400 pounds (few), 300 to 330; 400-500 pounds, 300 to 330; 500-600 pounds, 250 to 285; 600-700 pounds, 250 to 270; 700-800 pounds, 236 to 260; 800-900 pounds, 225 to 235; 900-1,000 pounds, 215 to 230; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 250 to 290; 400-500 pounds, 266 to 310; 500-600 pounds, 230 to 260; 600-700 pounds, 288 to 243; 700-800 pounds, 220 to 227; 800-900 pounds, 205 to 215; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 400 to 750; Bulls 120 to 140; Feeders 110 to 125; Breaking 115 to 120; Boning 115 to 127; Canners 70 to 90.

Comments: Small Animal/Regular Sale Oct. 30.

