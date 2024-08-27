Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday
Market: Steady on Calves and Yearlings. Cows 4 to 6 lower.
851 head sold.
Cattle
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 300 to 700; Bulls 115 to 132; Feeders 110 to 130; Breaking 95 to 105; Boning 105 to 118; Canners 75 to 95.
Horses
Mare 400 to 1,800; Geldings 400 to 1,800.
Hogs
Barrows and Gilts no 1 and 2: 90 to 110; Barrows and Gilts no 3: 90 to 110; Light Hogs: N/A; Feeders: 70 to 100; Boars: 5 to 25; Sows: 30 to 50; Weaners: 20 to 50.
Sheep
Feeder Lambs: 140 to 187; Choice Slaughter Lambs: 120 to 138; Ewes: N/A; Cull Ewes: 60 to 80.
Goats
Meat Goats: 150 to 290; Nanny: 80 to 150; Kid: 20 to 45; Wethers: 140 to 150.
Comments: Special Feeder Sale Nov. 6.