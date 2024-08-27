Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

Market: Steady on Calves and Yearlings. Cows 4 to 6 lower.

851 head sold.

Cattle

Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 300 to 700; Bulls 115 to 132; Feeders 110 to 130; Breaking 95 to 105; Boning 105 to 118; Canners 75 to 95.

Horses

Mare 400 to 1,800; Geldings 400 to 1,800.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Hogs

Barrows and Gilts no 1 and 2: 90 to 110; Barrows and Gilts no 3: 90 to 110; Light Hogs: N/A; Feeders: 70 to 100; Boars: 5 to 25; Sows: 30 to 50; Weaners: 20 to 50.

Sheep

Feeder Lambs: 140 to 187; Choice Slaughter Lambs: 120 to 138; Ewes: N/A; Cull Ewes: 60 to 80.

Goats

Meat Goats: 150 to 290; Nanny: 80 to 150; Kid: 20 to 45; Wethers: 140 to 150.

Comments: Special Feeder Sale Nov. 6.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 2
U.S. Postal Service still looking for ballots lost while in ...
Local NewsNov. 2
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Local NewsNov. 2
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Related
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Local NewsNov. 2
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Local NewsNov. 1
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 1
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Local NewsNov. 1
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit
Local NewsNov. 1
Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Local NewsNov. 1
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Local NewsNov. 1
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy