Local NewsNovember 8, 2024

Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

Cattle

Market: Steady on Feeders, Cows and Bulls 5 lower.

1,564 head sold.

Steers:

300-400 pounds, 300 to 333; 400-500 pounds, 270 to 300; 500-600 pounds, 265 to 300; 600-700 pounds, 129 to 259; 700-800 pounds, 222 to 238; 800-900 pounds (few), N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Heifers:

300-400 pounds, 240 to 290; 400-500 pounds, 250 to 286; 500-600 pounds, 230 to 261; 600-700 pounds, 214 to 226; 700-800 pounds, 200 to 221; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, 180; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 300 to 600; Bulls 120 to 134; Feeders N/A; Breaking 100 to 110; Boning 110 to 133; Canners 80 to 95.

Comments: Nov. 13, Bred Cow/Special Feeder sale.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
