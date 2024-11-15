Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Steers: 300-400 pounds, 300 to 340; 400-500 pounds, 300 to 352; 500-600 pounds, 275 to 320; 600-700 pounds, 237 to 267; 700 to 800 pounds (few), 225 to 234; 800-900 pounds (few), 206 to 225; 900-1,000 pounds, 185 to 196; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 264 to 290; 400-500 pounds, 250 to 294; 500-600 pounds, 217 to 255; 600-700 pounds, 224 to 241; 700-800 pounds, 213 to 225.50; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, 173 to 181; 1,000 pounds and up, 178 to 185.

Stock Cows 2,000 to 2,750; Pairs 2,000 to 2,900; Baby Calves 500 to 750; Bulls 130 to 153; Feeders 110 to 140; Breaking 100 to 110; Boning 110 to 130; Canners 70 to 90.

Comments: Regular sale along with Small Animal sale, Nov. 20. Next Feeder sale, Dec. 4.