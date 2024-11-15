Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 15, 2024

Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

Cattle

Market: Steady on Calves. Yearlings 2 to 5 lower. Cows and Bulls 3 to 5 higher.

1,185 head sold.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Steers: 300-400 pounds, 300 to 340; 400-500 pounds, 300 to 352; 500-600 pounds, 275 to 320; 600-700 pounds, 237 to 267; 700 to 800 pounds (few), 225 to 234; 800-900 pounds (few), 206 to 225; 900-1,000 pounds, 185 to 196; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 264 to 290; 400-500 pounds, 250 to 294; 500-600 pounds, 217 to 255; 600-700 pounds, 224 to 241; 700-800 pounds, 213 to 225.50; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, 173 to 181; 1,000 pounds and up, 178 to 185.

Stock Cows 2,000 to 2,750; Pairs 2,000 to 2,900; Baby Calves 500 to 750; Bulls 130 to 153; Feeders 110 to 140; Breaking 100 to 110; Boning 110 to 130; Canners 70 to 90.

Comments: Regular sale along with Small Animal sale, Nov. 20. Next Feeder sale, Dec. 4.

Related
Local NewsNov. 16
Kohberger’s team files motion to suppress pivotal evidence
Local NewsNov. 16
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 16
St. Joe’s nurses to get raises with new contract
Local NewsNov. 16
Regents raise WSU tuition by max amount
Related
Spokane man pleads guilty to Farmington burglary
Local NewsNov. 16
Spokane man pleads guilty to Farmington burglary
Firefighters’ union, city of Lewiston at odds
Local NewsNov. 16
Firefighters’ union, city of Lewiston at odds
Garfield teenager arrested for allegedly making ‘swatting’ calls
Local NewsNov. 15
Garfield teenager arrested for allegedly making ‘swatting’ calls
WSU Regents aim to select new president early next year
Local NewsNov. 15
WSU Regents aim to select new president early next year
Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado
Local NewsNov. 15
Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado
Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Umphenour
Local NewsNov. 15
Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Umphenour
Pullman’s Main Street partially reopens
Local NewsNov. 15
Pullman’s Main Street partially reopens
UI polling location sees Election Day difficulty
Local NewsNov. 15
UI polling location sees Election Day difficulty
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy