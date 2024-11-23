Sections
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

501 head sold.

Cattle

Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 500; Bulls 120 to 141; Feeders 110 to 125; Breaking 105 to 115; Boning 110 to 130; Canners 50 to 90.

Horses

Mare 250 to 425; Gelding 350 to 400.

Hogs

Barrows and Gilts no. 1 and 2: 88 to 100; Barrows and Gilts no 3: 70 to 80; Light Hogs: 80 to 90; Feeders: 37 to 42; Boars: 5 to 25; Sows: 20 to 55; Weaners: N/A.

Sheep

Feeder Lambs: 173 to 190; Choice Slaughter Lambs: N/A; Ewes: N/A; Cull Ewes: 50 to 80.

Goats:

Meat Goats: 150 to 260; Nanny: 60 to 170; Kid: 30 to 60; Wethers: 150 to 260.

Comments: Dec. 4, Special Feeder sale.

