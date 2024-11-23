Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Hogs

Barrows and Gilts no. 1 and 2: 88 to 100; Barrows and Gilts no 3: 70 to 80; Light Hogs: 80 to 90; Feeders: 37 to 42; Boars: 5 to 25; Sows: 20 to 55; Weaners: N/A.

Sheep

Feeder Lambs: 173 to 190; Choice Slaughter Lambs: N/A; Ewes: N/A; Cull Ewes: 50 to 80.

Goats:

Meat Goats: 150 to 260; Nanny: 60 to 170; Kid: 30 to 60; Wethers: 150 to 260.

Comments: Dec. 4, Special Feeder sale.