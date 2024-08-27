Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Steers: 300-400 pounds, 278 to 340; 400-500 pounds, 302 to 356; 500-600 pounds, 291 to 325; 600-700 pounds, 275 to 301; 700-800 pounds, 240 to 262.50; 800-900 pounds, 217 to 236; 900 to 1,000 pounds, 221 to 228; 1,000 pounds and up, 182 to 189.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 273 to 310; 400-500 pounds, 270 to 324; 500-600 pounds, 252 to 282; 600-700 pounds, 246 to 261; 700-800 pounds, 233 to 250; 800-900 pounds, 183 to 224; 900-1,000 pounds, 180 to 210; 1,000 pounds and up, 183 to 193..

Stock Cows 1,500 to 1,975; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 640 to 850; Bulls 126 to 167.50; Feeders N/A; Breaking 126 to 150; Boning 121 to 130; Canners 70 to 100.

Comments: Special Feeder Sale with Small Animal/Regular Sale, Dec. 18.