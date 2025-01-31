Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

Market: Very steady with good demand.

Cattle

Steers: 300-400 pounds, 475; 400-500 pounds, 312 to 320; 500-600 pounds, N/A; 600-700 pounds, 260 to 277.50; 700-800 pounds, 252 to 255; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, 166 to 172.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 200 to 245; 400-500 pounds, 146 to 255; 500-600 pounds, 216 to 282; 600-700 pounds, 242 to 257; 700-800 pounds, 216 to 242; 800-900 pounds, 210 to 240; 900-1,000 pounds, 130 to 167; 1,000 pounds and up, 130 to 140.

Horses

Mare: 190 to 420; Geldings: 800 to 1,700.