Local NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

Market: Very steady with good demand.

Cattle

Steers: 300-400 pounds, 475; 400-500 pounds, 312 to 320; 500-600 pounds, N/A; 600-700 pounds, 260 to 277.50; 700-800 pounds, 252 to 255; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, 166 to 172.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 200 to 245; 400-500 pounds, 146 to 255; 500-600 pounds, 216 to 282; 600-700 pounds, 242 to 257; 700-800 pounds, 216 to 242; 800-900 pounds, 210 to 240; 900-1,000 pounds, 130 to 167; 1,000 pounds and up, 130 to 140.

Horses

Mare: 190 to 420; Geldings: 800 to 1,700.

Hogs

Light Hogs: 87 to 103; Fat Hogs: 30 to 99; Feeders: 40; Weaners: 50.

Sheep

Feeder Lambs: 40 to 50; Choice Slaughter Lambs: 87 to 103; Ewes: 72.50 to 135; Cull Ewes: 72.50 to 135.

Goats

Meat Goats: 30 to 240; Nanny: 30 to 120; Kid: N/A; Wethers: 30 to 240.

Comments: Cattlemen’s Week Feeder Sale, Feb. 12. Call Shane Arnzen (541) 805-6224 with consignments.

