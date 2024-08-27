Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 290 to 312; 400-500 pounds, 262 to 307; 500-600 pounds, 250 to 290; 600-700 pounds, 190 to 200; 700-800 pounds, 210 to 230; 800-900 pounds, 215 to 235; 900 to 1,000 pounds, 205 to 220; 1,000 pounds and up, 140 to 150.

Horses: Mares N/A; Geldings N/A.

Hogs: Light Hogs, 70 to 145; Feeders, 105 to 145; Fat Hogs, 102 to 120; Weaners, 102 to 125.

Sheep: Feeder Lambs, 205 to 238; Choice Slaughter Lambs, 205 to 238; Ewes, 101 to 121; Cull Ewes, 90 to 100.

Goats: Meat Goats, 150 to 295; Nanny, 100 to 120; Kid, 50 to 70, Wethers, 102 to 125.

Comments: Special Feeder Sale, March 12. Call Shane Arnzen (541) 805-6224 with consignments.