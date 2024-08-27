Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 5, 2025

Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Wednesday

Market: Steady on a light test.

819 head sold.

Cattle

Steers: 300-400 pounds, 300 to 310; 400-500 pounds, 300 to 315; 500-600 pounds, 290 to 320; 600-700 pounds, 200 to 267; 700-800 pounds, 200 to 220; 800-900 pounds, 220 to 245; 900 to 1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 290 to 312; 400-500 pounds, 262 to 307; 500-600 pounds, 250 to 290; 600-700 pounds, 190 to 200; 700-800 pounds, 210 to 230; 800-900 pounds, 215 to 235; 900 to 1,000 pounds, 205 to 220; 1,000 pounds and up, 140 to 150.

Horses: Mares N/A; Geldings N/A.

Hogs: Light Hogs, 70 to 145; Feeders, 105 to 145; Fat Hogs, 102 to 120; Weaners, 102 to 125.

Sheep: Feeder Lambs, 205 to 238; Choice Slaughter Lambs, 205 to 238; Ewes, 101 to 121; Cull Ewes, 90 to 100.

Goats: Meat Goats, 150 to 295; Nanny, 100 to 120; Kid, 50 to 70, Wethers, 102 to 125.

Comments: Special Feeder Sale, March 12. Call Shane Arnzen (541) 805-6224 with consignments.

Related
Local NewsMar. 5
Schweitzer voices support for Canada, Mexico
Local NewsMar. 5
Moscow looking at co-op to buy properties
Local NewsMar. 5
Bill would dramatically affect Medicaid
Local NewsMar. 5
Huge tax break heads to governor
Related
Missing Whitman County ballots remain a mystery
Local NewsMar. 5
Missing Whitman County ballots remain a mystery
Idaho mulls banning pot for good
Local NewsMar. 5
Idaho mulls banning pot for good
Sperber picked as Lewiston superintendent
Local NewsMar. 4
Sperber picked as Lewiston superintendent
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice bill
Local NewsMar. 4
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice bill
Lewiston bond one step closer to a vote
Local NewsMar. 4
Lewiston bond one step closer to a vote
Trump orders increased logging
Local NewsMar. 4
Trump orders increased logging
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Local NewsMar. 4
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
Local NewsMar. 4
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy