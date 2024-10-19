Lewiston Livestock Market Report

Steers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 270 to 336; 500-600 pounds, 250 to 290; 600-700 pounds, 240 to 263; 700-800 pounds, 230 to 248; 800-900 pounds (few), 205 to 210; 900-1,000 pounds, 175 to 196; 1,000 pounds and up, 179 to 185.

Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 245 to 275; 400-500 pounds, 260 to 301; 500-600 pounds, 235 to 262; 600-700 pounds, 221 to 235; 700-800 pounds, 208 to 219; 800-900 pounds (few), 170 to 187; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.

Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 300 to 625; Bulls 115 to 125; Feeders N/A; Breaking 104 to 110; Boning 108 to 135; Canners 70 to 95.

Comments: Special Feeder Sale Oct. 23.