Lewiston looking to invest in infrastructure

It doesn’t take an engineering degree to understand one of the many shortcomings of downtown Lewiston’s infrastructure.

The pipes carrying stormwater from Normal Hill to the top of the stairs at Pioneer Park are about one foot in diameter and the ones at the bottom in downtown are 1½ foot in downtown, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.

The line connecting the top and the bottom of the steps is about eight inches in diameter, Johnson said, speaking Thursday at a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce lunch at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.

That issue is among those on a lengthy list that will be corrected if city of Lewiston voters approve a bond May 20, he said.

If the measure passes, Lewiston residents wouldn’t pay higher taxes because the city has identified existing sources of revenue to repay it, Johnson said.

The city is hoping to complete an upgrade of downtown’s water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure in a single project instead of doing the work in segments.

One of the advantages of a single project, Johnson said, is downtown businesses would only be disrupted once, not multiple times.

New 16-inch diameter, ductile iron underground water lines are the centerpiece of the improvements.

One section of the line would be on Main Street between Fifth and Ninth streets. Another would be installed on D Street between First and Fifth streets. A third section would run on Third Street between D and Beachy streets.

That work is being covered with about $3.2 million the city has in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Those funds have to be spent by the end of 2026.

Other sections of line would be included if the bond passes, Johnson said.

One starts on Snake River Avenue west of First Avenue, goes north and then heads along Main Street to Fifth Street.

A leg would be put on First Street between Main and D streets. New line would also be installed on D Street between Temple Lane and Seventh Street.

The new lines would replace a network that was constructed in 1909 and 1920 that range from 4 inches to 12 inches in diameter, Johnson said.

The project would also include upgrades to the sewer, stormwater collection system and streets.

The sewer lines underneath downtown are where all of the city’s wastewater other than what comes from North Lewiston goes before being funneled underneath the Clearwater River to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, he said.

Many of the sewer lines need to be larger, such as a section on First Street that’s two feet in diameter but should be three feet in diameter, Johnson said.