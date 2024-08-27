Shawn C. Hansen, 54, of Clarkston, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a felony, for allegedly threatening others with a knife.

Lewiston police responded at 1:38 a.m. to Boomers Sports Cellar on Second Street for a report of a man who had allegedly pulled out a knife and was trying to fight people. When officers arrived the man, later identified as Hansen, had walked away toward the Levee and Interstate Bridge, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police talked with two victims who told police that Hansen allegedly pulled out a knife and stood several feet away and threatened them. One of the victims was reportedly highly intoxicated. One of the victims reported that Hansen allegedly walked toward them from the other side of the street and was saying “something about body counts,” according to the affidavit.

While police were reviewing video footage of the incident, which didn’t show the moment Hansen allegedly pulled the knife, Hansen was walking on the Idaho side of the Interstate Bridge and Clarkston police were parked on the west side of the bridge. After Hansen complied with commands from law enforcement to lay down on the ground, he was handcuffed. Hansen was reported to be intoxicated and Lewiston police didn’t find a knife on his person, but Clarkston police alleged he threw the knife down, according to the affidavit.

Hansen told police that he was allegedly jumped by three men and walked away when another man said he was going to call the cops. Hansen said he wanted to get away from the situation, according to the affidavit.