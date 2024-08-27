Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 13, 2024

Lewiston man charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening others with a knife

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Shawn C. Hansen, 54, of Clarkston, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a felony, for allegedly threatening others with a knife.

Lewiston police responded at 1:38 a.m. to Boomers Sports Cellar on Second Street for a report of a man who had allegedly pulled out a knife and was trying to fight people. When officers arrived the man, later identified as Hansen, had walked away toward the Levee and Interstate Bridge, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police talked with two victims who told police that Hansen allegedly pulled out a knife and stood several feet away and threatened them. One of the victims was reportedly highly intoxicated. One of the victims reported that Hansen allegedly walked toward them from the other side of the street and was saying “something about body counts,” according to the affidavit.

While police were reviewing video footage of the incident, which didn’t show the moment Hansen allegedly pulled the knife, Hansen was walking on the Idaho side of the Interstate Bridge and Clarkston police were parked on the west side of the bridge. After Hansen complied with commands from law enforcement to lay down on the ground, he was handcuffed. Hansen was reported to be intoxicated and Lewiston police didn’t find a knife on his person, but Clarkston police alleged he threw the knife down, according to the affidavit.

Hansen told police that he was allegedly jumped by three men and walked away when another man said he was going to call the cops. Hansen said he wanted to get away from the situation, according to the affidavit.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Hansen appeared Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The maximum penalty for aggravated assault is five years in prison as well as a $5,000 fine.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $50,000 bond based on Hansen’s history of not appearing for court and his two other charges of domestic battery and resisting and obstructing law enforcement. Hansen was not convicted of those charges.

When making the bond request, Nez Perce Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker also noted the alleged threats were against strangers. “For no apparent reason the defendant pulled a knife on two individuals,” and was apprehended while going to Washington, according to court documents.

Joanna McFarland, who was representing Hansen for the initial appearance, said Hansen had long-term employment and was willing to get treatment and go to counseling.

Seubert ordered bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order for Hansen and the two victims. She also appointed the State Public Defender to represent Hansen.

Related
Local NewsNov. 13
Pullman council considers draft ceasefire resolution
Local NewsNov. 13
Price of public defense going up in Asotin County
Local NewsNov. 13
Nez Perce County commits $500,000 to subsidize United Airlin...
Local NewsNov. 13
Sound Off
Related
Revenue forecast looks good for Clarkston
Local NewsNov. 13
Revenue forecast looks good for Clarkston
Woman charged with grand theft for allegedly taking around $3,700
Local NewsNov. 13
Woman charged with grand theft for allegedly taking around $3,700
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Local NewsNov. 13
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Local NewsNov. 12
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Nez Perce County commits $500,000 to subsidize United Airlines’ Lewiston-Denver flights
Local NewsNov. 12
Nez Perce County commits $500,000 to subsidize United Airlines’ Lewiston-Denver flights
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 12
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thursday
Local NewsNov. 12
Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thursday
Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training
Local NewsNov. 12
Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy