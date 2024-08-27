Shawn C. Hansen, 54, of Clarkston, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a felony, for allegedly threatening others with a knife.
Lewiston police responded at 1:38 a.m. to Boomers Sports Cellar on Second Street for a report of a man who had allegedly pulled out a knife and was trying to fight people. When officers arrived the man, later identified as Hansen, had walked away toward the Levee and Interstate Bridge, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police talked with two victims who told police that Hansen allegedly pulled out a knife and stood several feet away and threatened them. One of the victims was reportedly highly intoxicated. One of the victims reported that Hansen allegedly walked toward them from the other side of the street and was saying “something about body counts,” according to the affidavit.
While police were reviewing video footage of the incident, which didn’t show the moment Hansen allegedly pulled the knife, Hansen was walking on the Idaho side of the Interstate Bridge and Clarkston police were parked on the west side of the bridge. After Hansen complied with commands from law enforcement to lay down on the ground, he was handcuffed. Hansen was reported to be intoxicated and Lewiston police didn’t find a knife on his person, but Clarkston police alleged he threw the knife down, according to the affidavit.
Hansen told police that he was allegedly jumped by three men and walked away when another man said he was going to call the cops. Hansen said he wanted to get away from the situation, according to the affidavit.
Hansen appeared Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The maximum penalty for aggravated assault is five years in prison as well as a $5,000 fine.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $50,000 bond based on Hansen’s history of not appearing for court and his two other charges of domestic battery and resisting and obstructing law enforcement. Hansen was not convicted of those charges.
When making the bond request, Nez Perce Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker also noted the alleged threats were against strangers. “For no apparent reason the defendant pulled a knife on two individuals,” and was apprehended while going to Washington, according to court documents.
Joanna McFarland, who was representing Hansen for the initial appearance, said Hansen had long-term employment and was willing to get treatment and go to counseling.
Seubert ordered bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order for Hansen and the two victims. She also appointed the State Public Defender to represent Hansen.