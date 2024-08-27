Lewiston man charged with having child porn

An 18-year-old man faces charges relating to allegedly having and distributing sexual material of children over Snapchat.

Wyatt S. Parris, of Lewiston, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, for allegedly having a video Aug. 15 exploiting a juvenile girl for sexual conduct and a video Dec. 18 allegedly showing a 3- to 5-year-old girl being used for sexual conduct. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison as well as a $10,000 fine for each charge.

Snapchat gave a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Aug. 17 for an incident of child sexual abuse material on the app, which was later believed to have occurred in Lewiston. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office was assigned the case and then it was given to the Lewiston Police Department, according to the probable cause affidavit.