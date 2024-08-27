Sections
Local NewsOctober 19, 2024

Lewiston man charged with lewd conduct with a minor

Lewiston Tribune

A Lewiston man was charged after allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl for the past nine years.

Keagan Bounds, 27, faces two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, both felonies. The maximum penalty for lewd conduct with a child is life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.

Lewiston police began an investigation Aug. 31 after the victim alleged she had been sexually abused by Bounds off and on starting when she was 5 years old and as recently as this year. She alleged multiple incidents, including that Bounds touched her or rubbed her inappropriately, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Lewiston police talked with Bounds, who allegedly admitted to incidents when the victim was five and seven years old. He was then placed under arrest and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, according to the affidavit.

Bounds appeared Friday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. She ordered a $100,000 bond. He was appointed the state public defender to represent him and his next court date is Oct. 28.

