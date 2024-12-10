Lewiston man charged with sexual abuse with child under 16

Jerald L. Guffey, 49, of Lewiston, was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 16 for allegedly masturbating outside in front of a 13-year-old.

Lewiston police responded to a complaint of sex offense Wednesday from a parent. The parent said their child was at Living Word Missionary Baptist on Preston Avenue.

The victim and some other classmates were waiting outside and allegedly saw a man standing on the balcony of a home with no pants and touching his genitals.

The victim said that the man was staring at the group during the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Lewiston police identified Guffey and his twin brother as possible suspects. Police noted that Guffey has mental health issues and has been accused of similar issues in the past.