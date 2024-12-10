Lewiston man charged with sexual abuse with child under 16

Jerald L. Guffey, 49, of Lewiston, was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 16 for allegedly masturbating outside in front of a 13-year-old.
Lewiston police responded to a complaint of sex offense Wednesday from a parent. The parent said their child was at Living Word Missionary Baptist on Preston Avenue.
The victim and some other classmates were waiting outside and allegedly saw a man standing on the balcony of a home with no pants and touching his genitals.
The victim said that the man was staring at the group during the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lewiston police identified Guffey and his twin brother as possible suspects. Police noted that Guffey has mental health issues and has been accused of similar issues in the past.
Police got a description of the man from the victim and received other information that allegedly identified the man as Guffey, according to the affidavit.
Police spoke with Guffey on Friday, who denied the incident. However, police noted that Guffey appeared to be developmentally delayed, according to the affidavit.
Guffey had his initial appearance Monday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
Ramalingam set bond at $20,000 and also ordered a no-contact order between him and the victim. The maximum penalty for sexual abuse of a minor, a felony, is 25 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.
Guffey’s next court date is Dec. 16.