Lewiston man died in crash south of Moscow this morning

A Lewiston man died in a car crash Monday morning south of Moscow.
The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near Eid Road, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department.
Law enforcement discovered a 40-year-old man driving a blue 2001 Ford Focus was traveling northbound when he approached stopped traffic due to construction.
The vehicle swerved, struck the side of a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 65-year-old Lewiston man, and drove off the right shoulder down an embankment.
The Ford Focus driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained severe injuries due to the crash, according to the news release. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Chevy Silverado was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the news release. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
The highway was closed for around three hours while agencies responded and investigated the crash.
The news release did not release the names of drivers involved in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Fire/EMS and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the incident.