Lewiston man died in crash Sunday morning south of Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE — A Lewiston man died in a crash Sunday morning south of Grangeville.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department.
A 30-year-old man driving a 2003 Ford F350 pickup was traveling southbound when he drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times, coming to a rest on the driver’s side against a fence.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The news release said he died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
The highway was not blocked.
The Idaho County Sheriff and Idaho Department of Transportation assisted.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.