Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 1, 2024

Lewiston man died in crash Sunday morning south of Grangeville

30-year-old Lewiston man died in single-vehicle crash today near Grangeville

story image illustation

GRANGEVILLE — A Lewiston man died in a crash Sunday morning south of Grangeville.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department.

A 30-year-old man driving a 2003 Ford F350 pickup was traveling southbound when he drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times, coming to a rest on the driver’s side against a fence.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The news release said he died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The highway was not blocked.

The Idaho County Sheriff and Idaho Department of Transportation assisted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Related
Local NewsDec. 1
A second person died from Friday night’s White Bird crash
Local NewsDec. 1
No one hurt in Sunday morning Lewiston house fire
Local NewsDec. 1
Keeping it local: Christmas shoppers embrace Small Business ...
Local NewsDec. 1
Riggins man dies in wreck near White Bird
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Chatting about Christmas movies
Local NewsDec. 1
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Chatting about Christmas movies
The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa
Local NewsDec. 1
The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Local NewsNov. 30
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Holiday buyers going plaid
Local NewsNov. 30
Holiday buyers going plaid
Lapwai building career technical center
Local NewsNov. 30
Lapwai building career technical center
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Local NewsNov. 29
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 29
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Local NewsNov. 29
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy