Lewiston man federally indicted for child porn

The indictment charges Parris with three counts, including one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography in one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and was transported by means of a computer. He was also indicted for one count of possession of child pornography for having a phone that contained one or more visual depictions of child pornography, according to court documents.

The penalties for distribution and receipt of child pornography is 5-20 years of imprisonment as well as not less than five years and up to life on supervised release, $250,000 fine and a $5,100 special assessment. For the charge of possession, the penalties are up to 10 years in prison, no less than five years of supervised release and up to life on supervised release, $250,000 fine and a $5,100 special assessment, according to court documents.

The investigation began when Snapchat made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was believed to have occurred in Lewiston. The investigation alleges that Parris was linked to the Snapchat account and his cellphone, according to court documents.