Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace

For the battery charge, he was sentenced to 180 days with 178 days suspended and 24 months of supervised probation. He was ordered to have an evaluation and follow certain recommendations as well as pay $657.50. For the charge of disturbing the peace, he was ordered to pay $457.50.

Powell was sentenced to withheld judgment for both charges. The withheld judgment means the court withholds the conviction, meaning the defendant is never convicted of the crime. After the defendant completes their sentence the court can dismiss the case.

Powell was charged when he was 19 for felony sexual abuse of a child under 16 because of an incident where he and the victim allegedly kissed after meeting on Snapchat. The charges were amended July 8 to the misdemeanors.