Lewiston man sentenced for felony injury to child

Brown was given a 3-10 year prison sentence that was suspended for 10 years of probation and 25 days of jail time and given three days credit. He will also pay $245.50 in court costs, a $2,000 civil penalty. Evans ordered that he serve 200 hours of community service. His probation officer can also order him to serve up to 30 days jail time at the officer’s discretion. A no-contact order between him and the victim will remain in place for 10 years, according to court documents.

The sentence was part of a rule 11 plea agreement, which the judge has to follow or the defendant can revoke their guilty plea and the case can go to trial.