Lewiston man to get treatment after delivery of meth charge

A Lewiston man was sentenced to receive treatment after pleading guilty to delivery of methamphetamine.
Ryan J. Milionis, 36, was charged in July for selling methamphetamine to an informant through Idaho State Police at the Lewiston Center Mall parking lot. Milionis pleaded guilty in August through a rule 11 plea agreement after going through mediation. Mediation is the process where a judge not involved in the case works with prosecutors, the defense and the defendant to come to a resolution to avoid trial. A rule 11 plea agreement means the judge has to follow the agreement or the defendant can revoke their guilty plea.
Milionis was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans to retained jurisdiction for 365 days, which means the court will have authority over his case as he seeks treatment and programing through the Idaho Department of Correction. His 4-8 year prison sentence is suspended while Milionis receives treatment but it could be imposed if he isn’t successful with his treatment.
Evans also gave Milionis 48 days credit for time served and ordered him to pay $1,285.50. Two other charges of delivery of a controlled substance were dismissed by the prosecutor.