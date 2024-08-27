Lewiston man to get treatment after delivery of meth charge

Milionis was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans to retained jurisdiction for 365 days, which means the court will have authority over his case as he seeks treatment and programing through the Idaho Department of Correction. His 4-8 year prison sentence is suspended while Milionis receives treatment but it could be imposed if he isn’t successful with his treatment.

Evans also gave Milionis 48 days credit for time served and ordered him to pay $1,285.50. Two other charges of delivery of a controlled substance were dismissed by the prosecutor.