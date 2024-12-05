Sections
December 5, 2024

Lewiston man who died Sunday morning south of Grangeville identified

GRANGEVILLE — A Lewiston man died in Sunday morning’s crash south of Grangeville.

Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke said 30-year-old Justin Reel died at the scene.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

Reel was driving a 2003 Ford F350 pickup traveling southbound when he drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release.

The highway was not blocked.

The Idaho County Sheriff and Idaho Department of Transportation assisted.

