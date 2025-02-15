Lewiston mangets community service for drug possession

A Lewiston man was sentenced to 100 hours of community service after police found methamphetamine in his backpack.

Michael J. Reiland, 30, of Lewiston, was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans for felony possession of a controlled substance. His 2-4 year prison sentence was suspended for three years of probation in addition to the community service. He was given 27 days credit and will pay $477.50.