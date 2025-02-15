Sections
Local NewsFebruary 15, 2025

Lewiston mangets community service for drug possession

Lewiston Tribune
Michael J. Reiland
Michael J. Reiland

A Lewiston man was sentenced to 100 hours of community service after police found methamphetamine in his backpack.

Michael J. Reiland, 30, of Lewiston, was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans for felony possession of a controlled substance. His 2-4 year prison sentence was suspended for three years of probation in addition to the community service. He was given 27 days credit and will pay $477.50.

Reiland pleaded guilty Aug. 20. Other charges including felony grand theft and two misdemeanors of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were dismissed

Reiland was allegedly involved in a shoplifting report and during the search Lewiston police found methamphetamine in his backpack.

