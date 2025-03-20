Lewiston mulls: signals or roundabouts?

The city of Lewiston will decide if it will regulate vehicles at key downtown intersections with traffic signals or roundabouts after a May 20 vote on a $25 million bond that would help pay for a major downtown infrastructure upgrade.

Dustin Johnson, the city of Lewiston’s public works director, provided that update Wednesday at an informational meeting about the bond. The event was one of at least three the city plans to have about the measure.

His goal, Johnson said, is for the vote to be about the improvements the money would cover for downtown’s water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, not roundabouts.

A preliminary design released in the fall included three roundabouts, but the city could use traffic signals instead, Johnson said.

The decision will be based on what the Idaho Transportation Department permits and what citizens want, Johnson said.

“ITD does not allow roundabouts on any of their highways,” he said.

Downtown streets would be reconstructed in the project to prevent flooding by improving how water flows into the city’s stormwater collection system. That work would require the city to replace what it uses to control traffic.

If voters approve the bond, the cost of repaying it would be covered with existing property taxes and fees for water, sewer and stormwater, Johnson said.

“This is not new money,” he said. “This is just asking the citizens of Lewiston to bond against existing revenue that we’re already getting.”