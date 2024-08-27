Sections
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

Lewiston police investigating incident along Warner Avenue in Orchards

Car crashed into tree along Warner Ave.; more details coming later

Lewiston city workers open remove "road closed" signs on Warner Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Lewiston police are investigating an incident in the Warner Avenue area in which a car crashed into a tree. More details will be released later.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Lewiston Police Department is investigation a situation along Warner Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards in which a car crashed into a tree Saturday morning.

Warner Avenue had been closed for a few blocks starting at 10th Street for several hours this morning, but was opened to traffic shortly after 10:30 a.m. Other nearby roads may still be closed.

The vehicle crashed into a tree not far from the intersection of Warner Avenue and 10th Street.

An officer with the Lewiston police said more information would be released later today.

