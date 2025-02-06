Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Lewiston Police Citizen Academy will be taking place from March 11 to May 13 to help the public learn about the criminal justice system.

Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday for 10 weeks. The sessions allow for 20 participants every year and participants have to be at least 18 years old. There is no cost to participate, according to the city of Lewiston website.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Participants will also need a safety check because of the sensitive nature of the material. Attendees will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications can be picked up at the Lewiston Police Department or at cityoflewiston.form.transform.civicplus.com/47789. A background application will also need to be filled out at cityoflewiston.form.transform.civicplus.com/47790.

Topics in the classes include crime scene investigation, drug enforcement, pursuit driving, TAC and SWAT teams. There will also be hands-on presentations including familiarization with firearms and a 10-hour ride-along with a Lewiston police officer.

The Citizens Academy helps with crime prevention and strengthens the partnership between police and citizens to make the community safer. The goal is to explain the operations of the Lewiston Police Department and give the public a better understanding of police work and procedures “as opposed to the enforcement portrayed on television and in the movies,” according to the city of Lewiston website.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 6
Tribe talks to county about gaming
Local NewsFeb. 6
Study: Breaching wouldn’t affect river’s water withdrawal
Local NewsFeb. 6
Change on the horizon for BDL
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill making abortion a murder won’t see a future
Related
Snow comes calling
Local NewsFeb. 6
Snow comes calling
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Local NewsFeb. 6
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Local NewsFeb. 6
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary
Local NewsFeb. 6
Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Local NewsFeb. 6
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Local NewsFeb. 6
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Bill to add penalties to riot convictions when injury occurs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill to add penalties to riot convictions when injury occurs
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy