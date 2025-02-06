Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy

Participants will also need a safety check because of the sensitive nature of the material. Attendees will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications can be picked up at the Lewiston Police Department or at cityoflewiston.form.transform.civicplus.com/47789. A background application will also need to be filled out at cityoflewiston.form.transform.civicplus.com/47790.

Topics in the classes include crime scene investigation, drug enforcement, pursuit driving, TAC and SWAT teams. There will also be hands-on presentations including familiarization with firearms and a 10-hour ride-along with a Lewiston police officer.

The Citizens Academy helps with crime prevention and strengthens the partnership between police and citizens to make the community safer. The goal is to explain the operations of the Lewiston Police Department and give the public a better understanding of police work and procedures “as opposed to the enforcement portrayed on television and in the movies,” according to the city of Lewiston website.