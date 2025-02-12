Sections
Local News
February 12, 2025

Lewiston School Board to have special meeting

Lewiston Tribune

The Lewiston School Board will have a special meeting tonight.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Central Services Board room, 3317 12th St.

The action item on the agenda is to conduct an executive session to discuss personnel as part of Idaho Code 74-26(1)(b). That part of the code includes having an executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining or hear complaints or charges against an employee or public school student.

After the executive session there will be a motion to come out of executive session and then the meeting will adjourn.

