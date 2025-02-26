Superintendent Lance Hansen will be heading to the Kennewick School District starting July 1 to be superintendent there.

The special meeting will take place at the Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St. The meeting will take action to conduct an executive session to discuss personnel. Then a motion will be taken to come out of executive session. After the executive session the board will consider taking official action to approve next steps in the selection process for the superintendent of the Lewiston School District.