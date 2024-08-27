A 53-year-old Clarkston woman was charged with felony sexual battery of a minor after allegedly having a relationship with a student at Tammany High School.
An administrator from the high school alerted the school resource officer Friday about a “potential inappropriate relationship” between a staff member and a student. A detective with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the allegation and Mary E. Strong was taken into custody, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lewiston School District cooperated with the investigation, according to the news release. Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen reported that Strong was no longer employed at the Lewiston School District effective Friday. She had been employed at Tammany High School as an intervention instructional assistant.
According to the criminal complaint, Strong was charged for allegedly having “lewd and/or lascivious” contact on Feb. 4 with a child 16 or 17 years old.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after a picture allegedly showed the victim and Strong in a sexual pose. Detectives talked with the victim who allegedly told investigators that there had been an “inappropriate relationship” that began on Snapchat. The victim alleged that Strong sent sexually explicit photos and videos and the two exchanged sexually explicit text messages.
The victim then reported that it turned into a physical act Feb. 4 when the two allegedly took a photo at the school with Strong bent in front of the victim. The victim also reported that after the picture was taken Strong allegedly performed oral sex, according to the affidavit.
Strong was contacted and spoke with investigators at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. When investigators showed the photos from Snapchat and the photo in the classroom she allegedly admitted they were of her. However, she told investigators she was unaware the photo had been taken in the classroom and didn’t know how the victim got the photos on Snapchat. Strong allegedly told investigators that she could have sent the images and text messages if she had been consuming alcohol but didn’t have feelings for the victim, according to the affidavit.
When detectives asked about the oral sex incident, Strong denied the allegation and asked to have an attorney present and the interview was stopped, according to the affidavit.
Strong made her initial appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The maximum penalty for sexual battery of a minor is 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Michel Terry with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office noted that the defendant was “in a position of power” and presents a risk to the community. Court documents also stated that the investigation is continuing and “expects to file additional charges.”
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office asked for a $100,000 bond.
Strong’s attorney for her initial appearance, Danny Radovich, said he suspected Strong was no longer employed with the school and therefore not a risk to students or the victim. He didn’t object to a no-contact order but asked for Strong to be released without bond because she had no criminal history and family ties to the area.
Olds set bond at $100,000, saying that was a reasonable request given the nature of the charge. She also noted that the investigation could result in more charges being filed.
Olds appointed the State Public Defender to represent Strong and granted a two-year no-contact order with the victim.
Strong’s next court date is Feb. 24.
The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information regarding the case can contact Detective Patrick Dupea at (208) 799-3131, according to the news release.
