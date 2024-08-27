A 53-year-old Clarkston woman was charged with felony sexual battery of a minor after allegedly having a relationship with a student at Tammany High School.

An administrator from the high school alerted the school resource officer Friday about a “potential inappropriate relationship” between a staff member and a student. A detective with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the allegation and Mary E. Strong was taken into custody, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lewiston School District cooperated with the investigation, according to the news release. Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen reported that Strong was no longer employed at the Lewiston School District effective Friday. She had been employed at Tammany High School as an intervention instructional assistant.

According to the criminal complaint, Strong was charged for allegedly having “lewd and/or lascivious” contact on Feb. 4 with a child 16 or 17 years old.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after a picture allegedly showed the victim and Strong in a sexual pose. Detectives talked with the victim who allegedly told investigators that there had been an “inappropriate relationship” that began on Snapchat. The victim alleged that Strong sent sexually explicit photos and videos and the two exchanged sexually explicit text messages.

The victim then reported that it turned into a physical act Feb. 4 when the two allegedly took a photo at the school with Strong bent in front of the victim. The victim also reported that after the picture was taken Strong allegedly performed oral sex, according to the affidavit.

Strong was contacted and spoke with investigators at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. When investigators showed the photos from Snapchat and the photo in the classroom she allegedly admitted they were of her. However, she told investigators she was unaware the photo had been taken in the classroom and didn’t know how the victim got the photos on Snapchat. Strong allegedly told investigators that she could have sent the images and text messages if she had been consuming alcohol but didn’t have feelings for the victim, according to the affidavit.

When detectives asked about the oral sex incident, Strong denied the allegation and asked to have an attorney present and the interview was stopped, according to the affidavit.