LHS athletic facilities in beginning final stages

Lewiston School Board took action to move Lewiston High School facilities closer to completion.

Reece Hewett of Kenaston Corporation provided an update on the athletic facilities at the board’s Monday meeting. The school board approved a low-qualifying bid from Andres Landscape for $817,219.18. The company is from Portland, Ore., but has been working with ML Albright on various projects in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The board also approved advertising for bids for the baseball and softball complexes. Once those wrap up, the new facility will be 100% complete, Hewett said. The bid will open March 27 and the current plan is to have the complex complete in fall 2026. The natural grass for the baseball and softball field has to be planted and then left for a year before it’s ready for activity.

There is also a fieldhouse with locker rooms and a batting cage that has to be built and Superintendent Lance Hansen said they are waiting for funds for that building.