Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

LHS to debut new venue Friday

Homecoming vs. Lake City will be played at P1FCU Sports Complex

Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston High School�s new football field and stadium is pictured under construction Thursday in Lewiston.
Lewiston High School�s new football field and stadium is pictured under construction Thursday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Lewiston Bengals homecoming game will take place at their new home at the P1FCU Sports Complex.

The first event at the new sports complex will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday when the gates open for the 7 p.m. Lake City game. There will also be a family-friendly tailgate party at 5:30 p.m. with free games and activities for kids and a performance by the Bengal Marching Band. The tailgate will be located on the lawn near the gym entrance, according to a news release from the school.

Tickets will be available at the Lewiston High School main office from noon today through 1 p.m. Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. According to the news release, purchasing tickets before the game is encouraged as a large crowd is expected. The new venue will seat about 2,000 people between the home and visitor sides.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Fans are encouraged to wear purple and gold for school spirit at the homecoming game. During the game, LHS will honor all fall sports teams for their performances and the halftime show will feature a Homecoming royalty presentation and a performance from the Bengal Marching Band.

A few parts of the P1FCU Sports Complex are still under construction including the bathrooms, press box and concession areas. There will be temporary portable bathrooms during the game. Food truck vendors will be available including B’s Bakery, Hot Shots, Little Manz Donutz, The Love Shack Kitchen and Chili Blues.

When the bond for the new high school was passed in 2017 it didn’t include funds for athletic facilities. Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union provided more than half of the $10 million cost for the stadium and also was given naming rights.

The stadium will be the future home of LHS football, track and field, soccer, cheerleading and marching band. The venue will be able to accommodate the LHS student body for pep assemblies and other student activities.

Story Tags
Lewiston
Lewiston High School
Lewiston Bengals
P1FCU Sports Complex
Lewiston football
Lewiston homecoming
LHS
Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace
Local NewsOct. 17
Culdesac asking voters for approval of a bond to pay for wat...
Local NewsOct. 17
Early voting available in Nez Perce County
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho resets Creech execution
Related
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy