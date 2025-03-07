Little signs $253M income tax cut bill

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Thursday signed House Bill 40, which cuts corporate and individual income taxes, eliminates the capital gains tax on precious metal bullion, and expands tax exemptions on some military pension income.

The bill, carried by House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is expected to reduce the state’s revenue by $253 million, and is the largest income tax cut in state history.

The bill lowers the flat income tax rate on individuals and corporations from 5.965% to 5.3%.

Under HB 40, a household earning between $55,600 and $91,800 would save around $127 on average on state income taxes, according to a report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. Those earning up to $146,000 would average about $264 in savings.

“Idaho families and businesses need and deserve to keep more of their hard earned money,” Little said in an emailed news release. “It is the right thing to do. Idaho’s continued strength comes from our focus on good government and the Idaho taxpayer. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for sharing our goal of prioritizing tax relief while taking care of the needs of a growing state. As we continue to deliver historic tax relief, we must ensure our budget balances as the Idaho Constitution requires.”