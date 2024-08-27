Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 14, 2025

Little signs bill to increase grocery tax credit

Expands annual credit to $155 a year

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law an expanded grocery tax credit that is intended to offset the sales tax Idahoans pay on food, according to a news release Little’s office issued Thursday afternoon.

The new law increases the grocery tax credit all Idahoans receive to $155 a year.

Currently, most Idahoans receive a grocery tax credit of $120 per year.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“I love the signal we send to Idaho families every year when we deliver even more tax relief while taking care of the needs of a growing state,” Little said in a written statement. “As we continue to deliver historic tax relief, we must ensure our budget balances as the Idaho Constitution requires.”

In order to pay for the expanded grocery tax credit, House Bill 231 reduces state revenue by $50 million per year. The grocery tax law is written so it took effect retroactively Jan. 1. That means Idahoans will be able to receive the full credit when they file their taxes next year.

Earlier this year, Little signed into law House Bill 40, which reduces the corporate and individual tax rates from 5.695% to 5.3%. To cut the income tax rates, House Bill 253 reduces state revenue by $250 million every year.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence.

Related
Local NewsMar. 14
West Ada teacher stands firm after she’s told to remove ‘Eve...
Local NewsMar. 14
Pelleberg accused of ‘gross misconduct’
Local NewsMar. 14
ICE agents smash windows of vehicle, drag two people out in ...
Local NewsMar. 14
Adjustments to foster care head to Little
Related
WSU Office of the President returns to campus
Local NewsMar. 14
WSU Office of the President returns to campus
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Local NewsMar. 14
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Rotary Club of Pullman accepting grant applications for community enhancement projects
Local NewsMar. 14
Rotary Club of Pullman accepting grant applications for community enhancement projects
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners look to fill vacant seat
Local NewsMar. 14
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners look to fill vacant seat
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
Local NewsMar. 14
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
Lewiston experiences widespread power outage Thursday afternoon — but for only about 20 minutes
Local NewsMar. 14
Lewiston experiences widespread power outage Thursday afternoon — but for only about 20 minutes
Uncertainty abounds on regional tariff impact
Local NewsMar. 14
Uncertainty abounds on regional tariff impact
House approves bill to reshape medical education program
Local NewsMar. 14
House approves bill to reshape medical education program
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy