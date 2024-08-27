Little signs bill to increase grocery tax credit

“I love the signal we send to Idaho families every year when we deliver even more tax relief while taking care of the needs of a growing state,” Little said in a written statement. “As we continue to deliver historic tax relief, we must ensure our budget balances as the Idaho Constitution requires.”

In order to pay for the expanded grocery tax credit, House Bill 231 reduces state revenue by $50 million per year. The grocery tax law is written so it took effect retroactively Jan. 1. That means Idahoans will be able to receive the full credit when they file their taxes next year.

Earlier this year, Little signed into law House Bill 40, which reduces the corporate and individual tax rates from 5.695% to 5.3%. To cut the income tax rates, House Bill 253 reduces state revenue by $250 million every year.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence.