Local NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Little’s office taking input on school choice bill

Voicemail system allows Idaho residents to indicate whether they believe the governor should sign or veto HB 93

Laura Guido
Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks to senior students at Moscow High School on Tuesday about the Idaho Launch program, which opened to applications on the same day. The program will provide students with grants of up to $8,000, or 80% of tuition or fees, for “in-demand careers” starting with the class of 2024.
BOISE — The first-ever Idaho school choice bill that would allow state funds to go toward private schools is awaiting a signature from Gov. Brad Little.

On Wednesday the Senate narrowly approved House Bill 93 — which provides $50 million for a tax credit that may go toward private school tuition, “microschools” and some other educational expenses. On Thursday, the main phone number for Little’s office, (208) 334-2100, included an option to submit feedback on whether he should veto the bill.

The automated message asks if the caller is calling about HB 93, and if so, the message states the governor’s office is accepting calls from Idaho residents and only one call per resident, with the option to press 1 to ask him to sign the bill and press 2 to veto it.

Some calls to the number resulted in a message that there were “system problems,” and did not go through.

Little in previous years opposed attempts to allow state funds to go toward private schooling, but this year, Little indicated in his State of the State address that he would support a school choice bill if it was “fair, responsible, transparent and accountable.”

“It must prioritize the families that need it most and it must not take funds away from public schools,” Little said in his address.

He has not specified what would meet those criteria, but he recommended $50 million in his proposed budget for school choice.

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the voicemail by press time.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

How to participate

Idaho residents can indicate their preference on House Bill 93 by following these steps:

1. Call Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office at (208) 334-2100.

2. Press 1 to select the option to submit feedback on HB 93.

3. Press 1 to indicate Little should sign the bill into law. Press 2 to indicate Little should veto the bill.

Note: Voting is limited to once per Idaho resident.

