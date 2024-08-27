Local business hopes to help one lucky guy find love

A lucky Pullman couple will have the chance to receive a rose during a local take on the national reality show “The Bachelor.”

Michelle’s Closet, a local consignment store, is hosting the first-ever “Pullman Bachelor.” The virtual experience will help an contender find his perfect valentine over four sponsored dates, drinks and Pullman experiences.

Owner Michelle Kelly started Michelle’s Closet in 2019 to create more sustainable shopping options in Pullman. The store offers pre-loved clothes and one-of-a-kind pieces in women’s fashion.

“I’ve always wanted to try and make an impact on how to live sustainably,” she said. “With all the stuff surfacing from the fashion industry in recent years … the average person doesn’t see the copious amounts of waste that is produced all the time.”

The idea of a “Pullman Bachelor” became a reality after brainstorming with area shops last November to bring more business to downtown.

Kelly said local stores and restaurants have taken a large financial hit over the last year. The city’s construction project to rebuild downtown closed Main Street from April to December. While pedestrians could still access businesses during that time, Kelly said her store and other retailers saw a 40% to 80% decline in foot traffic.

“I know that (the city) had a hard choice to make … and I agree that it needed to be done,” she said. “A lot of us are still struggling and haven’t seen better numbers since downtown opened back up.”

Kelly is hopeful the event will act as a “gentle push” to encourage shopping locally and supporting small businesses. She said it’s also a fun way to have people enjoy downtown and show what Pullman has to offer.